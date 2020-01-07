Harvey Ray (Hoffman) Reeves was born March 21, 1939, in Yakima Washington to Ernest “Pappy” and Kathryn Hoffman, and was adopted at the age of four by Morris and Dorothy Reeves of Blaine Oregon.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dixie (Billow), seven children, 17 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, a sister in law, a brother in law, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by both sets of parents, three brothers, a sister, two brother in laws, a son, a son in law, and two grandsons.
Harvey lived a full life. He lived in Blaine Oregon and was the last eighth grade graduating class at the school. He worked in many different fields including time in the Navy, fishing, truck driving, logging, welding, and most recently camp host at the Tillamook Elks RV park. He was a Jack of all trades.
He always said he was a lucky man. He found the love of his life and spent 51 years building a family. He raised his family, and helped raise his granddaughter and two grandsons. He always helped those in need.
He enjoyed family, friends, fishing and cowboy shows. He loved deep and unconditionally.
Harvey was a cowboy at heart, a loving husband, a great father, grandpa, and friend.
