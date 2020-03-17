Harvey Earl Fritcher passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Tillamook, Oregon.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. June 5 at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, Washington 98042. Memorial service will follow. Location to be announced.
