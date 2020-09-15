Harold was born June 26, 1937 in Tillamook, Oregon. He passed away September 10, 2020.
He worked for Tillamook Cheese for 44 years; CEO for the last nine years, retiring in 2002.
Harold was an active member of Tillamook Church of the Nazarene, KTIL voice of the Tillamook Cheesemakers for many years, loved flying his airplane, riding his motorcycle and cutting wood.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty; three children Cindy Lewis, Randy Schild and Jody Sherbondy; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of a life well-lived will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Tillamook High School football stadium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to:
Tillamook Church of the Nazarene Building Fund or to the Harold Schild Memorial Scholarship in care of the Tillamook Education Foundation.
