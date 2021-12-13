Harold Niederer passed away on Wednesday, November 17 2021 in Hillsboro, OR. Born on the outskirts of Tillamook, OR on December 10, 1934 to John and Wilma Niederer who were dairy farmers, he lived almost his entire life in Tillamook County.
Harold married his wife Jeannette (Jan) Morrow in August of 1962 and they moved to Portland for a year before returning to Tillamook County, residing in Cloverdale for over 50 years.
Harold was a 1952 graduate of Nestucca High School where he enjoyed his time as the editor of the yearbook and the school newspaper. Upon graduation he attended Pacific University in Forest Grove, OR.
After leaving Pacific University, Harold went to work at the Tillamook Cheese Factory, getting his cheese making license. He worked at the cheese factory until joining the Air Force in which he served from 9/24/56 to 6/6/58. Upon discharge from the Air Force Harold returned to the cheese factory getting his milk grading license. In 1960 he received the World’s Cheddar Cheese Championship award for his cheddar cheese exhibit.
Following his time at the cheese factory, Harold went to work for A.M. Hatton, a Chevron jobber in Lincoln City where he started as a delivery driver making local fuel deliveries. He transitioned to a tank truck & trailer driver, working early mornings driving from Lincoln City to Portland and back to Toledo and Lincoln City. Driving the tank truck & trailer was Harold’s favorite job which he held until retirement.
Harold also enjoyed his time at the Nestucca Rural Fire Department in Cloverdale, OR serving as a volunteer, going on fire & ambulance calls.
He & his wife had a love for traveling in their RV, most recently spending 6 months a year at Adobe RV Park in Arizona.
Harold is survived by his wife of 59 years, daughter Vicki and son-in-law Blake, son Mike, grandchildren Brandon & Morgan and sister Lynda.
A celebration of life will be held next year.
