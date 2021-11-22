Harold Leatherman was born Oct. 29, 1926 to Arthur and Barbara Leather in Doylestown, Pa. He loved driving his motor home and traveling all over. He is survived by his son Neal Leatherman of Redmond, Oregon. Grandsons Johny Leatherman of Beaverton, Oregon, Justin Leathermanof Hillsboro, Oregon and Granddaughter Morgan Fitzer of Vancouver, Washington. Harold is also survived by his brother, David Leatherman of Indiana.
Harold is preceded in death by his wife, Shirlee A. Neal, and daughter Teri Ann Fitzer.
Harold passed away Nov. 8, 2021 in Bend, Ore. A Celebration of life will be held later in June of 2022.
