Harold “Kenny Randall” was born on August 20, 1963 to Robert and Bernice Randall and lived his entire life in Tillamook. He had eight siblings.
On March 22 Kenny passed away from cancer. As a youngster Kenny moved in with the Irene and Clarence Hatfield family where he stayed until he was 18 years old.
Kenny became involved with Marie Mills Center in 1985 making quite an impression on everyone and making many lifelong friends. He was everybody’s favorite. With time Kenny moved into his own apartment in the Marie Mills Center Supported Living Program where he did quite well for himself. Kenny had many passions in his life. Among them included coloring posters, putting together model planes and cars, working on jigsaw puzzles, and many other things including spending time with his girlfriend Jodi Cecil. Perhaps his favorite activity was donating dog beds and food to the Tillamook Animal Shelter for whom he had a real passion. He also loved to feed the birds.
Kenny was a regular at all Marie Mills Center social events and enjoyed them immensely. He loved going on outings and spending time with his family over the holidays. He had much love for his extended family and would often get emotional when he talked about them.
He also loved to do Snapchat visits with friends and others involved in his life. If Kenny was your friend, you definitely knew you had a friend for life. What most remember about him was his funny and sneaky sense of humor that would often begin with a wry smile. When he did that you knew something was up. Kenny was a sentimental and caring person often giving people special to him small gifts such as a card or one of his paintings, and sometimes even a picture of himself. Kenny had a smile on his face at all times and would never complain about anything. He was a very hard worker having worked on janitorial crews, working at Tillamook Family Counseling Center, and working at the Tillamook Country Smoker over the years. He will be missed by many but will always be with them because he touched their lives in such a special way.
Kenny’s smile is something that we will all remember forever! Those who wish are encouraged to make a donation in Kenny’s memory to the Tillamook County Animal Shelter.
