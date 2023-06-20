Hannah Marie Hernandez – Rose 

“Hannah was my friend,” a quote from nearly every person who knew her. Hannah was generous to a fault, cared deeply about everyone, prayed up a blue streak, and ministered to everyone she met. Although, handicapped from a stroke that left her paralyzed on the left side, Hannah did not let that stop her. She was bound for glory and wanted to take as many people as she could with her.
Hannah was born to Kathleen Currey and Louis Gregory in Tucson, Arizona where she spent her growing up years. Her early years were very hard. She left home when she was 15 years old, rented a room and worked at a job while she finished High School. During this time, when Hannah was 26, she asked Jesus into her heart and He transformed her life. She left a very harsh life, climbed on a bus bound for Brownsville, Florida where a church in a powerful revival welcomed Hannah. At that time, Hannah could not read or write and had been told she was mentally retarded, schooled in special ed all her years. They asked Hannah what she needed prayer for, and she said, “I want to be healed of mental retardation!” And she was healed! Then, she said, “I think I am supposed to go to Brownsville Revival School of Ministry, but she couldn’t read or write. They said, “We think you are supposed to be here!” Hannah learned to read and write at Bible college by reading the Bible. She was voted, “The Student who worked the hardest and achieved the most.” Hannah graduated from Brownsville Revival School of Ministry with a degree in Theology. She wanted to be a Missionary. She needed another way to support herself, so she became a nurse, graduating from LPN school. She went into the Mission Field, and traveled across Africa ministering as an evangelist, then went to China where she traveled and ministered as an evangelist. Many came to the Lord through Hannah’s ministry. When Hannah came back to the United States in 2012, she was ordained as a minister in the Assembly of God Church. She worked in children’s and youth ministry. She also went to work as an LPN and met her husband, Richard Rose. They lived in Prineville with great happiness. When Hannah was 46 years old, she had a crippling stroke that left her paralyzed and bedbound in a nursing home for three years. During that time, her husband died. Hannah moved to Tillamook from Prineville where she lived in her bed for two years with caregiver support. She was very discouraged and her only mobility was a power chair. Hannah wanted to go to church but could not without being able to get into a car. By God’s grace, Hannah determined to walk again. And she did! Hannah joined Living Water Fellowship and was a vibrant part of the Prayer Team. She went to the YMCA where she would water walk for 2 or 3 hours and pray for everyone at the YMCA. She was so enthusiastic that the YMCA hired her to teach water aerobics. Last summer 2022, Hannah joined Child Evangelism Fellowship and began a ministry to the children in her apartment complex. She was also an enthusiastic member of the International Healing Rooms of America. She led a ministry to shut-ins so they would not be isolated. Hannah was an AMAZING person. She is survived by countless friends and people who loved her deeply. Celebration of Life will be June 24th at 3:00 pm at Living Water Fellowship 1000 N. Main Ave., Suite 12, Tillamook, OR 97141. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations to: Child Evangelism Fellowship or Living Water Fellowship Youth
