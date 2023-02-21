Gretchen Marie Power

Gretchen (Weber) Power passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 4, 2023 holding her husband’s hand and surrounded by her family.
Gretchen was born on December 1, 1942, in Portland, Oregon to Peter and Avis Weber. When she was a young girl the family moved to Idaville, Oregon where she attended Riverdale and Wilson Elementary Schools. She graduated from Tillamook High School in 1962. Gretchen was involved in 4-H and enjoyed the family farm raising animals and tending the garden.
She moved to Portland after graduation where she met John Power on a blind date set up through John’s family. They married on July 13, 1962 and started to raise their family first with a daughter, Sharon in 1965 and then a son, Brian in 1968.
John and Gretchen moved to Pendleton, Oregon in 1971, and continued to raise their family. In Pendleton Gretchen worked at Pendleton Grain Growers, Garrett Freight Lines and Pendleton Flour Mill.
In 1997, she and John came home to live in Bay City, Oregon. Gretchen worked for Farm Credit Services and at TBCC in the Small Business Development Center. Sisters Joanne and Gloria along with brother Chris and wife Patsy moved back to Tillamook and the siblings were together again and were a close knit family.
Gretchen’s two great passions in life were her family and helping others. In Pendleton, she was a member of the Altrusa Club, a Boy Scout den mother and you could find her passing out snow cones at swim meets or little league games. For over 20 years she was an active member of Bay City Boosters where she held the offices of president and secretary through the years. She was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Tillamook and served as secretary of the Club and a Lt Governor of our division. She was very generous with her time and worked tirelessly on club projects. Her forte was decorating for events of both clubs.
Gretchen loved her 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren with a fierce and protective spirit. She was always proud of them and their accomplishment’s whether great or small and would talk about them constantly. She loved family gatherings at Christmas parties, family picnics and made sure everyone felt included.
Gretchen was a bright and compassionate light in the world and will be missed by family and her many friends. She in an angel now with her arms around all of us with her loving hugs and special smile.
Survivors include her husband John, son Brian, daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Jim Shuman. Her grandsons, Caiden Power and Patrick Shuman. Granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Staci and Adam Lopez. Great grandchildren, Isaac, Evelyn, and Sebastian Lopez. Her sisters Joanne Aagaard, Gloria Wiechmann, brother and sister-in-law Chris and Patsy Weber and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Gretchen will be held on April 15, 2023, beginning at 2 PM at the Old Mill Marina in Garibaldi, Oregon. Please share any photos and special memories that you may have of Gretchen at the Celebration.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating in her name to Bay City Boosters Club at PO Box 3133, Bay City, OR 97107 or to Kiwanis Club of Tillamook Foundation at PO Box 941, Tillamook, OR 97141
She will be missed!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.