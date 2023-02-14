Gretchen Marie Power, 80, of Bay City died on Feb. 4, 2023. Gretchen was born on Dec. 1, 1942. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Waud’s Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Gretchen Power as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Video / Photos: Coast Guard rescues 3 surfers near Agate Beach, OR
- Current E-Edition
- Measure 114 Ruling: State Supreme Court issues decision
- Manzanita mayor makes planning commission appointments amid contention
- THH E-Edition for 2-14-23
- Tillamook recycling getting major update
- ODOT hosting Wilson River Highway open house in Tillamook
- Old-Growth-Murder, documentary explores 1987 cold case murder in Tillamook County
- Letter: Local leaders bringing Portland homeless “Solutions” to Tillamook County
- Governor Kotek orders flags lowered in Honor of fallen Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury
Commented
- Letter: The hypocrisy of it all (1)
- Fentanyl Crisis: Use, dealing, overdoses spiking in Oregon heighten concerns (1)
- Photos: Tillamook Sheriff Marine Patrol officers pull car out of Nestucca River from January crash (1)
- Oregon, California coastal Chinook Salmon move closer to Endangered Species Protection (1)
- Homelessness: Gov. Kotek's $130 million plan (1)
- 'Stumptown Fil' predicts 6 more weeks of winter (with video) (1)
- As climate warms, drier air likely to be more stressful than less rainfall for Douglas-fir trees (1)
- County’s Business License workgroup now on pause (1)
- Letter: Local leaders bringing Portland homeless “Solutions” to Tillamook County (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Video / Photos: Coast Guard rescues 3 surfers near Agate Beach, OR
- Current E-Edition
- Measure 114 Ruling: State Supreme Court issues decision
- Manzanita mayor makes planning commission appointments amid contention
- THH E-Edition for 2-14-23
- Tillamook recycling getting major update
- ODOT hosting Wilson River Highway open house in Tillamook
- Old-Growth-Murder, documentary explores 1987 cold case murder in Tillamook County
- Letter: Local leaders bringing Portland homeless “Solutions” to Tillamook County
- Governor Kotek orders flags lowered in Honor of fallen Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury
Commented
- Letter: The hypocrisy of it all (1)
- Fentanyl Crisis: Use, dealing, overdoses spiking in Oregon heighten concerns (1)
- Photos: Tillamook Sheriff Marine Patrol officers pull car out of Nestucca River from January crash (1)
- Oregon, California coastal Chinook Salmon move closer to Endangered Species Protection (1)
- Homelessness: Gov. Kotek's $130 million plan (1)
- 'Stumptown Fil' predicts 6 more weeks of winter (with video) (1)
- As climate warms, drier air likely to be more stressful than less rainfall for Douglas-fir trees (1)
- County’s Business License workgroup now on pause (1)
- Letter: Local leaders bringing Portland homeless “Solutions” to Tillamook County (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.