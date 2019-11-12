Gregory Dean Jacobsen, 53, died peacefully October 31, 2019, the evening of All Hallows Eve—the day before All Saints Day.
Greg was born to Wayne and Gladys Jacobsen, their second son, on May 14, 1966 in Tillamook OR. He grew up exploring the hills and streams in the Nehalem area. He continued to enjoy fishing and outdoor activities all his life.
He is survived by his parents, Gladys, Wayne (Kathy), brothers Brent (Laurie), Stacy (Tamra), Rob, Arnie (Malia), John (Keely) Bennett, sister Kristine, and nine nieces and nephews, two great nephews and one great niece and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Greg spent his entire adult life in the Reno NV and Truckee CA areas after graduating from Neah-Kah-Nie HS in Rockaway Beach OR and attending University of Idaho. He held several jobs and was knowledgeable in many things. His outgoing personality was forefront in every aspect of his life and he was liked by all who knew him. The last five years he had his own Carpet Cleaning business.
Per Greg’s wishes, family members brought him home to the Pacific NW to live his last months. We are all so thankful that we were able to spend quality time with our dear son, brother, uncle and friend. He was well cared for and knew he was loved. He will be missed and will forever be in our hearts.
A memorial mass will be celebrated for his soul at St. Mary by the Sea, Rockaway Beach OR on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11:00 a.m.
Instead of flowers, donations may be made to Peace Health Hospice c/o Southwest Medical Center, 5400 MacArthur Blvd, Vancouver WA 98661 or the charity of your choice.
