Gregory Dean Beets

Born March 4, 1956 in Tillamook to Anna Carter Beets and Albert Beets Jr. (deceased).
Died July 30, 2019 in Garibaldi. He was a loving son, father, partner, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Music was his heartbeat and fishing his passion. He love hunting, crabbing, anything outdoors, helping anyone and chocolate. He was a skilled carpenter and a very hard worker.
Taught Oreo cookie dipping to the niece and nephews and guitar.
He is survived by his Mother Ann Beets Carter, his children Jessica Beets with David and Bryaden, and Ken Beets, Partner April Ransom with Madisen and Sterling. Siblings Carolyn Stein with Jerry, Tonya, Lauri and Monique, Sharon Beets Renteria with Daniel and Dawn, Steve Beets with Stephanie and Raymond. Teresa Beets Huberrt with Greg, Hayley and Houston. Janet beets Keller with Robin, Melody and Willow. Nacncy McVay with Fred, matt, Marcie, Mandy and Megan. Danny Beets with Nick, Ashley and Alexis. Katheryn Beets Bradley withDan, Sarah, Broc, Cody and Kurt. And his best friend Perry Witt.
Please join us for a potluck celebration of life on Saturday, August 10, from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. at 7705 Alderbrook Road. Hosted by Stan and Peggy Ray 503-812-1391.
