Gregory Allen Redman was born August 8 1954 to Ronald E and Paula M Redman.
He grew up in Oak Grove Oregon and attended Rex Putnam High School.
He spent time in Louisiana, Tillamook Oregon and for the last 20 years in Imnaha Oregon.
He held various jobs through his life but would have rather been fishing and camping.
He is survived by his mother Paula, sister Lori and her husband William, his daughter Simmon, son Michael and his wife Vanessa. His grandchildren, Kamryn, Kaylie and Jax, and his daughter Stephanie and family.
He loved his family and friends.
