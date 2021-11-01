A celebration of life will be held for Greg Neal on Nov. 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Bay City Hall in Bay City, Ore.
Greg was born May 12, 1952, in Goshen, Ind. to Arthur and Edna Neal. He passed away in his home on Oct. 21, 2021 surrounded by family and friends.
Greg was a 1971 graduate of Neah-Kah-Nie High School. Greg's hobbies were watching baseball, golf, football. He was an avid baseball player all through grade school & high school, which earned him a baseball scholarship to Mt. Hood Community College where he played ball for 1 year.
He returned to Tillamook where he became a truck driver for many years to come.
In 2006, he decided to pursue a relationship with Tammy and ended up winning her over with lots of chocolate and roses.
He is survived by the love of his life Tammy Bruce. His Brothers Jeff (Mary), Steve (Betty), Nieces/Daughters Kayla (Bryn), Jennifer (James), Allyson, Jonathan, Matthew and his non-biological children Chris Rieger, and Doug Stonebrink and known as G.G. ( Grandpa Greg) by many grand kids.
