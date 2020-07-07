Grace Ellerbroek, who was born Feb. 13, 1926 in Platte South Dakota to Joe Postma and Johanna Postma (Dykema). She entered into rest on June 30, 2020 and joined her husband of 64 years; Elmer Charles Ellerbroek. They were married on Jan. 15, 1946 in Tillamook and raised 5 children; Gary, Elaine, Chuck, Mike and Barbara.
Graveside services were held at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens July 5, 2020 on Sunday at 2:00 PM with Pastor Charles Winesburgh officiating.
A celebration of life and family reunion will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Tillamook Volunteer Fire Association.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home
