It is with great sadness that Gordy was taken from us to soon. He passed peacefully March 12, 2021 at Brookdale East Memory Care in Mesa, Ariz. at 71.
Gordy lived his life to the fullest until his decline in 2012 from dementia. His loving wife Candy of 25 years was his caregiver up until this year.
Gordy always said he could not have grown up in a better place than Astoria and the Astor Court area with "Bob's Store" and Tapiola Pool where he spent every summer swimming and diving.
Gordy graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School in 1968. He was an all around athlete and star football player.
Gordy was always playing pranks in school, like pulling the fire alarm and playing jokes on people!
He began working on boats at the age of 15, and was a commercial fisherman, gilnetter, and one of the best blockman on crab boats. He fished all over Alaska, Astoria, Warrenton and Washington.
In his later years he became a corrections officer at Youngs Bay Detention Center in Warrenton, where the young inmates respected him greatly.
Candy and Gordy also ran The Oregonian newspaper for 12 years in Astoria.
The true passion in Gordy's life was powerlifting. He was fondly nicknamed "The Champ" by all his friends, his best times were in the gym. He worked at Seaside Fitness and Columbia Fitness for many years. He taught classes, personal trained and did security for Miss Oregon. He trained many World Champion Powerlifters, and was known all over the world. He also volunteered at High Schools, and helped out with Special Olympics.
Gordy and Candy were blessed to travel all over the world due to his powerlifting.
Gordy was a nine-time world powerlifting champion and held many world records. He once squatted 705 lbs, at 165 lbs! Quite a feat for a man of his stature. He was in the Powerlifting Hall of Fame in Oregon, and also won the Presidential Fitness Award.
Gordy's motto was a quote by Chuck Yeager. "Do what you love, until you can't do that anymore, backup but never give up." That was Gordy.
Gordy is survived by:
His wife Candy, Mesa, Ariz.
His children, Broc Olson, Washington; Travis Olson, Texas ;Steven Early, Arizona.
HIs mother Verna Hellberg, Astoria
Stepmother Roberta Olson, Bay City
Sisters: Dianne Kile, Bay City, Rene' Hellberg, Idaho; Julie Wentworth, Washington; Sheree Parker, Astoria.
Brothers: David Olson and Denis Olson, Bay City.
There are also many nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by: Father Byron Olson, stepfather Edward Hellberg, and brother Butch Olson.
There will be a memorial service in Astoria, Ore. in August 2021, at the Fisherman's Memorial.
Gordy's ashes will be buried at sea. This will be announced at a later time.
