Gordon Lee Swetland, age 85, of Spanaway, Washington, recently passed away after a brief battle with cancer.
Gordon was born on August 5th, 1936, to Gordon and Dorothy Swetland in Lincoln Neb. The Swetland family re-located to Bay City, in the 1940’s, Gordon spent his childhood fishing and hunting, peeling cascara bark and hunting golf balls at Alderbrook.
He attended grade school and high school in Bay City earning his school letter playing on the basketball team. Following school, he enlisted in the Marine Corp for 3 years reaching the rank of sergeant, and then returning to Bay City,
Following military service, he obtained a job working as a sander man at Diamond Lumber. He met the love of his life Joan Beal at the Dutchmill in Tillamook, they were married in 1957.
Gordon and his family departed Tillamook County in the early 60’s to pursue a career in law enforcement in La Grande, Salem, McMinnville and culminating as Chief of Police in Cornielus Oregon.
Gordon retired from law enforcement in 1981 and spent time travelling the USA and Europe. He was an avid coin, sports card, and antique collector most of his life. He was also a huge sports fan….Go Hawks!
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Dorothy of Bay City, His Brother William of Bay City. Gordon is survived by his brother Robert Swetland of Bay City and his sister Susan Kenworthy of Yamhill. Son Gordon Jr. of Tacoma, Wa., daughter Sandra Cowell of Bend, Ore., and son Gary Swetland of Gaston Ore. Gordon also had 5 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
No service is planned at this time, he was laid to rest at the Bay City Odd Fellows cemetery
