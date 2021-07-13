A family graveside memorial service for Gloria Ruth Davis was held June 29th at Greenwood cemetery in Astoria, Oregon. Gloria passed away at age 89 on June 26, 2021 in Tillamook, Oregon. Gloria was born July 11, 1931 to Graydon and Ruth (Parker) Pace in Beaverton, Oregon. Gloria married Joseph Leroy Davis, December 18, 1948. They had six children, three girls then three boys. Kathryn Elaine, Ruth Ann, Joellen Kay, John Mark, Daniel Joseph and David Graydon.
Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter Ruth Ann, July 4, 1971, and her husband Joseph, February 26, 2009. Gloria is survived by daughters;
Kathryn Elaine Bauer, Joellen Kay Aune. Sons; John Mark Davis, Daniel Joseph Davis and David Graydon Davis. Gloria has 18 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren .
Gloria was an accomplished pianist. She was primarily a homemaker, but after most of her children were grown, she had a number of jobs including; working at a Christian school as treasurer, kindergarten teacher, and teachers aide. She worked as a rest home aide also. She loved the Lord Jesus and her family to the very end , with all of her soul!
