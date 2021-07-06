Gloria Irene Slusser (Scovell) passed away peacefully on June 26, 2021 in Portland, surrounded by family.
As a resident of Manzanita for 33 years, Gloria loved her community. She was an active member of Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church, volunteered at the Food Bank and Hope Chest, and served on the board of Marie Mills Center. Always on the go, Gloria enjoyed travel to six continents and loved her daily walks. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who was always ready to lend a hand and share her good humor with others.
She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Niemer, son-in-law John Niemer, grandson Ben Stidworthy, son Dale Slusser, daughter-in-law Sherry Fowler, husband Cliff Scovell and his children Marie, Susan, Clifford, Jerome, and David; and predeceased by her first husband Walter H. Slusser Jr.
Gifts in her memory may be made to Marie Mills Center. http://mariemillscenter.com/donations/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.