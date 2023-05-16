Glenys Anne Farr

Gleny Farr (Gruber), 65, passed away at her home in Tillamook, Oregon on May 10, 2023 after a short illness. She was born on January 31, 1958.
Glenys is survived by her husband, James (Jim) Farr of Tillamook and her sister, Jan Culbertson of Cornelius, OR. Glenys’ parents, Henry and Helen Gruber, as well as her brother Rick have passed away. The Farr relatives (and there are many), as Jim would put it, liked Glenys more than they liked him.
Glenys graduated from Tillamook High School in 1976 with her brother Rick. While Glenys held various jobs throughout her life, her most cherished job was that as homemaker, gardener, and lover of all animals – all of them, any kind – all kinds. She loved being outside, reading, feeding the local deer. She was an avid Goodwill shopper and could find a bargain or masterpiece like no other.
Glenys had made her wishes known that she didn’t want any funeral or service. We as her family, will abide by her wish. Should you want to do something in Glenys’ name, be kind to your family and your pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.