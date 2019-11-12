Glenna Belle Janway,80, passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 23, 2019. She is survived by her son Bill and Carol Richmond and her daughter Carol and Donnie DeHart. Brothers Merle and Cathy Shearer, Allen and Judy Shearer, Ray Obermeier and Wesley and Anita Johnson. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and her Bunco ladies.
Glenna was preceded in death by her husband Harmon, her son Bob Richmond and her sister in law Jerry Obermeier.
There will be a celebration of life held on Nov. 16, 2019 @ 1:00 pm at Alderbrook Hall in Idaville.
