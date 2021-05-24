Glenn Allan Pointer was born in Portland, Ore. to John and Nan on April 24, 1933 and passed away in Tillamook, Ore. on May 8, 2021. Glenn grew up in the Portland area and graduated from Beaverton High School. After high school Glenn attended Vanport College, Portland State University and University of Oregon, where he earned his master’s degree in teaching.
Glenn taught at his alma mater, Beaverton High for 33 years. During this time he also was a Sunday School Superintendent, where he was proud of the fact that the attendance went from 50 to 500 during his tenure. He also owned and managed rental units, 74 in all and still had time to coach his sons basketball teams, which he enjoyed immensely.
Glenn built a beautiful home on the Clackamas River for him and his wife, where he loved to fish. He also enjoyed hunting pheasants, elk, deer and antelope whenever he had the chance. Glenn accomplished many things in his life but one thing that will stand out is his giving nature. He was always there to offer help to anybody in need.
Glenn is survived by his wife of almost 69 years, Carol; daughter Linda Pointer, son James Pointer, granddaughters Bella Pointer, Nichole Pointer, Michelle DeTour and Kyenna Leedom; and grandson Paul Pointer, great granddaughter Meyette Battilega and great grandson Lucas Bispham.
A graveside service is scheduled Saturday June 5, 2021 1 p.m. at Finley-Sunset Hills Cemetery in Portland, Ore.
