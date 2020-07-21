Glenda Jane Kellow Collins, daughter of Lloyd and Nora Kellow of South Tillamook County, left us on Monday, July 13, 2020 to hopefully go on a road trip in a fun car to find a place to go dancing and see her children, grandchildren and her entire extended family. Glenda passed peacefully in the arms of her husband of 62 years, Richard Collins, after a 12 year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Glenda was the youngest of seven children and the only child in the family born in a hospital. Her siblings were all born at home with the support of midwives and were excited when their mother went away to Tillamook and returned to the family farm at Oretown with a new baby sister. Glenda attended schools in Cloverdale and graduated from Nestucca High School. She met her husband to be, Richard Collins, of Tillamook at a Nestucca basketball game. They were married at the age of nineteen on August 17, 1958. They had two children, Joni and David, and three grandchildren, Lauren, Jeff and Piper.
Glenda loved being a home maker and taking care of her kids and family. She also attended Western Oregon College and worked in elementary schools in St Helens and Turner, Oregon supporting students with disabilities and struggling learners.
Glenda was happiest with her family but she loved dancing (all kinds in all kinds of places), cooking, cars (including washing them), road trips, sun and swimming pools, Hawaii, and laughing. She even liked going deer and elk hunting with Richard and usually brought him amazing luck and success. Glenda always had a positive attitude and found a way to laugh and have fun in almost any situation. Her favorite saying was, “it will always turn out” ….. And she was right.
Glenda is survived by her husband Richard Collins, their two children Joni Carlson and Dave Collins, their three grandchildren, Lauren Nelson-Ludwig, Jeff Nelson, and Piper Collins, and sisters, Lee Kellow and Lois Kellow-Shull.
Richard and the entire family would like to thank all of the amazing staff at Rose Wood Court Memory Care in Salem, Oregon for their many years of compassionate care and kindness. The staff embraced Glenda and Richard as family and were always supportive.
A graveside celebration for the family was held in Hebo, Oregon.
