Ginger Lee Adams Leinbach Yates died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, while on a short business trip to Yuma, Arizona. Ginger was born Sept. 9, 1937, to Thelma and Roy Adams in Nebraska. The family moved to the Tillamook area in 1942. Ginger started school at South Prairie. The family later moved to Sandlake, Oregon. She finished grade school there. She then attended Nestucca Union High School.
Ginger married James Leinbach. They had four children: Andy, Bonnie, Terry and Scott. All the children grew up in Tillamook County. All graduated from Nestucca Union High School.
On Nov. 1, 1971, Ginger and Edward Yates married. The combination made a number of 7. Ginger was a very capable woman. She was a waitress and a very good one. She ran the Tillamook County Creamery retail store for a number of years.
Ginger retired in the early 80s. She was a solid support for her husband while he was in charge of production at Tillamook County Creamery. After Ed’s retirement in 1996, Ed and Ginger traveled to Arizona in the winter time. Ginger was very active in the activities of the park that they resided in. Her background of Sweet Adelines was very useful. She knew music so well. She was instrumental in maintaining the quality of music.
Ginger is survived by all of her children, 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and three great, great grandchildren. Also, sister, Audrey Adams Kimber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.