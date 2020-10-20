We lost a pillar of the real estate community on Oct. 1, 2020. Gillian (Jill) Mary Smith was born February 21, 1936 in Birmingham England to Sir Cecil Moor Large and Alice Elizabeth Large. After growing up during World War II in England she, along with her mother and brother, immigrated to the United States through New York City and onto Los Angeles to live with her Aunt and Uncle. That was a big trip and New York was a big city for such a little girl. A bit from one of her most memorable stories she loved to tell was, and with the best east coast accent she could muster, “that was the best toykey sandwich I ever had”.
The family later relocated to Tillamook where she graduated in 1954 from Tillamook High School. After graduation she went to work for Oregon-Washington Plywood Co., later became a Deputy County Clerk, and in 1968 she went into real estate, her dream job. She was a trail blazer as there weren’t many women in real estate at that time and becoming office manager for Pete Anderson Realty in 1986 put her to the top where she remained all these years. She thoroughly enjoyed all the people she worked with and her many clients that ultimately ended up becoming her friend. Aside from her endless drive and dedication to real estate, she was well traveled and had a hidden talent of painting that not many knew of.
She is survived by her son, Stephen J. Weeks (Laura) and four grandchildren: Carly Weeks, Jillian Weeks, Victoria Hayles, and Alex Hayles. Jill loved her children with great depth and was a wonderful "Nana" . . . always instilling words of wisdom, being so fun loving, and always a ray of sunshine to them. Jill was surrounded by love and family leading up to her last moments and she was at such peace and comfort. We know she is dancing up high in heaven with her late daughter Terri.
At her request, there will be no service held although we know the real estate community will be honoring her in their own special way. We appreciate that and thank them for caring about her all these years.
