Geraldine “Geri” Veland, age 85, passed away on Aug. 18, 2021, in Garibaldi, Ore. She was born Oct. 9, 1935, in Scio, Ore., the daughter of late Sidney and Caroline Kunkle.
She had a passion for gardening and an amazing talent in canning. She devoted much of her time, energy and love to her family and friends. She was one of the sweetest (nicknamed “Sweetie”) people you could ever meet; she opened her heart and home to so many over the years and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving partner, Lloyd Bettis; children Deelda Childs, Carol Ann (Peter) Bush, Cindy (Milt) Lagerquist, and Casey (Lois) Wood, step son Brian (Julie) Bettis; siblings Jack (Patsy) Kunkle, and Bill Kunkle; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchild; and so many extended family and friends.
Geri is preceded in death by her husbands Glenn Wood and Al Velund, her son Ken Wood, and daughter Glenda Wood.
A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for Memorial Day weekend at the Vandecoevering Estate at 22095 Miami Foley Rd, Nehalem, OR 97131
