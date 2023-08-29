Gerald (Jerry) Wesley Tichenor A beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Jerry passed away peacefully on August 17, 2023 in Tillamook, Oregon. Jerry was 98. Jerry was born on August 14, 1925 in Hollywood, CA. Jerry grew up in the Van Nuys area and became a follower of Jesus Christ at the age of 14 while attending Van Nuys Christian Church. As a boy Jerry loved to sing and through the encouragement of his mother, he began voice lessons at age 16. As Jerry’s voice matured, he was asked to sing solos at church. On his 18th birthday, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Navy and drove a landing craft in the South Pacific during WWII. After the war Jerry enrolled at Northwest Christian College in Eugene, Oregon. Jerry sang on the NCC quartet and traveled to sing on the weekends. Jerry met Marcella Irwin, a pianist, who accompanied the quartet and who soon became the love of his life. They were married on December 19, 1950 at Kern Park Christian Church in Portland, Oregon. After graduating from NCC, Jerry received his MA degree in Sacred Music from Butler University. Jerry served in pastoral roles in churches in Washington, Utah, Indiana and California. Jerry also served as Minister of Music at Gilroy Methodist Church in Gilroy, CA and later at First Christian Church in Watsonville, CA. After settling in Gilroy, CA, Jerry led school choirs and taught elementary school for over 20 years for Gilroy Public Schools. Jerry also participated in special Christmas musicals as a soloist and in local plays. In 1992 after retiring from public school teaching in Gilroy, Jerry and Marcella moved to Rockaway Beach where he became a substitute teacher for Tillamook County and was active at Rockaway Community Church leading worship and he sang in several different quartets. Jerry was a kind and gentle man who loved God, his wife Marcella and her cooking, his family, music, people, Neapolitan ice cream, swimming at the YMCA until age 91 and walking in quieter areas to practice his singing. Throughout the years, Jerry has been a pastor, a choir director, a congregational song leader, a tenor soloist and held concerts in churches throughout the Pacific Northwest. Jerry is survived by his four children, Sheryl Tichenor, Mark (Patty) Tichenor, Laurie Jo (Tony) Porter and Karen (Mark) Kershner. Jerry has six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Jerry was proceeded in death by his wife Marcella of seventy - one years, his parents William and Irma Tichenor and his two brothers Rodger and Bill. A service will be held for Jerry on Saturday, September 2, at 1 pm at North Coast Christian Church, 309 3rd Street, Garibaldi with a dessert reception to follow. There will be a viewing on Friday, September 1, from 3:00-6:00 pm at Waud’s Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Gerald and Marcella Tichenor’s memory to The Beacon Fund in support of student scholarships and performing arts at Bushnell University (NCC), 828 E. 11th Avenue, Eugene, Oregon 97401 or to Wi-Ne-Ma Christian Camp, 5195 Winema Rd. Cloverdale, Oregon 97112.
Gerald (Jerry) Wesley Tichenor
August 14, 1925 ~ August 17, 2023
-
- Updated
- 0
Online Poll
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Online Poll
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Current E-Edition
- THH E-Edition for 8-29-23
- Icefire Glassworks’ annual Seconds Sale is Sept. 2-4
- Wyden visits Tillamook Creamery
- Letter: The feud in Garibaldi
- The 1933 Tillamook Burn, The Great Fire of 1910 and the History of Smokey Bear
- Emergency assembly point drill held at Tillamook Airport
- Tillamook native prepares for second Intercontinental Surf Cup
- Oregon's first evacuation assembly point (EAP) equipment successfully tested in Tillamook
- Letter: Tim Hall resigns as Garibaldi Mayor
Bulletin
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Current E-Edition
- THH E-Edition for 8-29-23
- Icefire Glassworks’ annual Seconds Sale is Sept. 2-4
- Wyden visits Tillamook Creamery
- Letter: The feud in Garibaldi
- The 1933 Tillamook Burn, The Great Fire of 1910 and the History of Smokey Bear
- Emergency assembly point drill held at Tillamook Airport
- Tillamook native prepares for second Intercontinental Surf Cup
- Oregon's first evacuation assembly point (EAP) equipment successfully tested in Tillamook
- Letter: Tim Hall resigns as Garibaldi Mayor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.