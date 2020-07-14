Gerald (Jerry) A. Phelps, 82, of Tillamook, Ore., passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Jerry was born Nov. 19, 1937 to Gerald A. Phelps, Sr. and Zona M. Seipp-Phelps in Albany, Oregon. After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Air Force and received an honorary discharge from the Air Force in 1958. Jerry enjoyed working and spent most of his life as a Plumber/Pipe Fitter, finally retiring at the age of 81 from Gormley Plumbing + Mechanical, McMinnville, OR. At the time of his death, he was actively serving as Chaplain at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Tillamook, OR, and oh’ how he loved playing poker with his buddies every Friday night.
He is survived by his two daughters Lori Grimstad (Richard) and Christine Swift, five grandchildren, Korina, Mathew, Nicholas, Alexia (Sonny), Jacey, two great-grandchildren, Kruze and Kash, and his life partner Carla Gannaway. Jerry will be remembered as a kind man who was loved by his family and friends, he will be missed.
A graveside service will be held in Jefferson, Oregon; date and time yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.