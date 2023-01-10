Gerald Henry Raatz

On January 2, 2023, at the age of 90, Gerald “Jerry” Raatz passed away peacefully in his home in Rockaway Beach, Oregon.
Jerry was born on January 21, 1932 in Fargo, North Dakota to Awald and Esther (Tiedeman) Raatz. He was raised in Verona, ND with his two older brothers Keith and Ronald Raatz. Jerry graduated from Lisbon (ND) High School in 1950. He served in the Army from 1952-1954 and was stationed for a time in Germany and in Sault St. Marie, Michigan. After his discharge, Jerry drove a gravel truck in western ND, and worked as a clerk, plumber, electrician and carpenter at a hardware store in Verona, ND.
On July 17, 1955 Jerry married Pansy Jean Janke in La Moure, ND. They lived in Verona, ND where they raised their two boys Steve and Barry. In the fall of 1965 Jerry moved from ND to Portland, Oregon where he lived with his aunt and uncle, Cora and Henry Tiedeman. The rest of the family followed a few months later after Jerry got a job with ALCOA in Vancouver, Washington. Jerry worked for ALCOA from 1965-1985, primarily in the ingot department. After retiring from ALCOA, he earned his Associates of Science degree (with honors) in Automotive Refinishing and Repair from Clackamas Community College.
In 1990, Jerry and Pansy retired to Rockaway Beach. During his “retirement” Jerry worked several years performing facility maintenance at Camp Magruder. Jerry was active before and during his retirement enjoying bowling, fishing, camping, wood working and undertaking numerous home improvement projects. Jerry and Pansy enjoyed traveling throughout the western U.S., and both were founding members of the “Rockaway Beach 5 ½ Piece Band.” Jerry and Pansy were recognized as the Rockaway Beach Volunteers of the year in 1999.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents and his two older brothers. Jerry is survived by Pansy, his wife of 67 years, and his two sons, Steve (Kathy) in Irving, Texas and Barry (Marilynn) in Wenatchee, Washington. He had four grandchildren Dalton Raatz, Shelly (Josh) Cunningham, Roxanne (Blake) Tucker and Dallas Raatz and is survived by eight great-grandchildren.
Jerry was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the VFW. He was a member of the St. John’s United Church of Christ in Tillamook. Plans for a memorial service are being developed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.