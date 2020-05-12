Gerald Burt

Jerry was born in Petaluma, California on April 19, 1971 and died in Tillamook, Oregon on May 1, 2020. Buck, as he was known to his family and friends, is survived by his parents Denny and Judy Burt, two sisters, Vicki and Cheryl and a niece Aiden. During his life he was a logger and a construction worker. Buck was a witty spirit, a good friend, and a hard worker. He will be missed by many.

