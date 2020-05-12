Jerry was born in Petaluma, California on April 19, 1971 and died in Tillamook, Oregon on May 1, 2020. Buck, as he was known to his family and friends, is survived by his parents Denny and Judy Burt, two sisters, Vicki and Cheryl and a niece Aiden. During his life he was a logger and a construction worker. Buck was a witty spirit, a good friend, and a hard worker. He will be missed by many.
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Online Poll
More Featured Stories
Trending Today
Articles
- Tillamook County discusses submitted application for Phase I reopening
- Tillamook County approves application to State of Oregon for Phase 1 reopening
- Initial claims, unemployment benefits in Oregon
- Dispersed camping in state forests temporarily closed effective May 11
- They're back: Outsiders still coming to Tillamook County
- Tillamook receives funding to expand COVID-19 testing
- How the Covid-19 virus has affected the real estate market in Tillamook County
- Offbeat Oregon: Quest for lost cabin, vault of gold led to madness and death (part 2)
- Tillamook County reduces jail population due to COVID-19
- Gary Ray Oldenkamp
Commented
- When should Gov. Brown open Oregon back up? (3)
- Tillamook County reduces jail population due to COVID-19 (1)
- Letter: Commissioners need to enforce the stay at home orders (1)
- Port of Tillamook Bay discusses COVID-19 pandemic (1)
- Who are you voting for in the County Commissioner race for Pos.1? (1)
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at six in county (1)
- Letter: Be kind to our second homeowners (1)
- Non-residents can fish and hunt in Oregon again beginning May 5 (1)
- Tillamook commissioners phase in reopening of county boat launches (1)
- Gray whale carcass at Sand Lake buried in sand by state officials (1)
- By Finn J.D. John
Part 2 of 2 Read more
Featured Classified Ads
Trending Today
Articles
- Tillamook County discusses submitted application for Phase I reopening
- Tillamook County approves application to State of Oregon for Phase 1 reopening
- Initial claims, unemployment benefits in Oregon
- Dispersed camping in state forests temporarily closed effective May 11
- They're back: Outsiders still coming to Tillamook County
- Tillamook receives funding to expand COVID-19 testing
- How the Covid-19 virus has affected the real estate market in Tillamook County
- Offbeat Oregon: Quest for lost cabin, vault of gold led to madness and death (part 2)
- Tillamook County reduces jail population due to COVID-19
- Gary Ray Oldenkamp
Commented
- When should Gov. Brown open Oregon back up? (3)
- Tillamook County reduces jail population due to COVID-19 (1)
- Letter: Commissioners need to enforce the stay at home orders (1)
- Port of Tillamook Bay discusses COVID-19 pandemic (1)
- Who are you voting for in the County Commissioner race for Pos.1? (1)
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at six in county (1)
- Letter: Be kind to our second homeowners (1)
- Non-residents can fish and hunt in Oregon again beginning May 5 (1)
- Tillamook commissioners phase in reopening of county boat launches (1)
- Gray whale carcass at Sand Lake buried in sand by state officials (1)
Trending Today
Articles
- Tillamook County discusses submitted application for Phase I reopening
- Tillamook County approves application to State of Oregon for Phase 1 reopening
- Initial claims, unemployment benefits in Oregon
- Dispersed camping in state forests temporarily closed effective May 11
- They're back: Outsiders still coming to Tillamook County
- Tillamook receives funding to expand COVID-19 testing
- How the Covid-19 virus has affected the real estate market in Tillamook County
- Offbeat Oregon: Quest for lost cabin, vault of gold led to madness and death (part 2)
- Tillamook County reduces jail population due to COVID-19
- Gary Ray Oldenkamp
Commented
- When should Gov. Brown open Oregon back up? (3)
- Tillamook County reduces jail population due to COVID-19 (1)
- Letter: Commissioners need to enforce the stay at home orders (1)
- Port of Tillamook Bay discusses COVID-19 pandemic (1)
- Who are you voting for in the County Commissioner race for Pos.1? (1)
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at six in county (1)
- Letter: Be kind to our second homeowners (1)
- Non-residents can fish and hunt in Oregon again beginning May 5 (1)
- Tillamook commissioners phase in reopening of county boat launches (1)
- Gray whale carcass at Sand Lake buried in sand by state officials (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Mens Club at Alderbrook Golf Course is getting back into the swing of its Spring and Summer tournament schedule with the third event of th… Read more
exclusive
The Mens Club at Alderbrook Golf Course is getting back into the swing of its Spring and Summer tournament schedule with the third event of th… Read more
February 12, 1929 Charles L Huber was born to Walter and Lydia (Schultz) Huber in Rockham, South Dakota and passed away in Richland, Washingto… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.