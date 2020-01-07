Georgia Herman passed away on Dec. 8, 2019. Georgia “Kosack” Herman was born on April 15, 1928 to Rollins and Vera Kosack in Sheridan, Oregon. Georgia had five sisters and two brothers. She went to Gooseneck Grade School and Willamina High School.
On Nov. 30, 1946 in Dallas, Oregon, Georgia married WWII veteran James “Bob” Herman. They lived in Sheridan until moving to Polk City, Iowa where they had three daughters. Several years later they moved back to Oregon eventually settling in Tillamook. After the girls were raised, they built a log home on the Trask River.
Georgia loved being a housewife, mother and grandmother. Georgia and Bob both had five generations on each side, one in 1969 with a grandson and one in 2012 with a great great granddaughter. Her hobbies were gardening, crocheting, sewing, knitting, oil painting, fishing, hunting and traveling. Georgia was a member of the Art Association, Home Extension and was a member of the Nazarene church.
Georgia is survived by her daughters: Terry Honn husband Brian, Sandra Gilman and Sharon Maki husband Gary, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter. Georgia was a special lady and will be missed by all.
