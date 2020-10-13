George S. Cornes of Nehalem, Ore. passed away on Sept. 11, 2020 at the age of 86. George was born January 28, 1934 in Portland, Oregon to George and Carrie (Jones) Cornes. He graduated from Wheeler High School in 1953. Stan married the love of his life, Rosalie, on April 2, 1966 in Lompoc, California. He served his country faithfully for 20 years in the Air Force. Upon retirement they settled in Nehalem in 1977.
He was a loving and supportive father to his three sons and two daughters. Fondly known as “Stan the Man” and with a gift for gab, he was a constant provider, garage sale and antique store aficionado, and friend to everyone he met.
George is preceded in death by his parents and wife Rosalie of 52 years, and survived by his beloved sister Marilyn, 5 Children: daughters Deborah, Kelly; sons Robert, David, and Michael; grandsons, Justin, Joseph and Andrew; granddaughters Kaitlyn, and Roxalyn, and 3 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Cannon Beach Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. (limited to 50), followed by a funeral for close Family at the Willamette National Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 23.
