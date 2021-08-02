George Robert Coulter “Bob” was born on Nov. 23, 1932, to John and Gladys Coulter in Milwaukie, Ore. Bob grew up in Colton, Ore. on a farm with two brothers and two sisters.
At 17, Bob joined the US Army and shortly after graduating high school he fought in the Korean War. Bob worked hard and proudly served his country, because of that Bob was promoted to Staff Sergeant.
After leaving the military, Bob went to work at the Oregon State Penitentiary. He then went to work for the South Fork Prison Camp in Tillamook, Oregon.
In August of 1957 while working at the South Fork Prison Camp Bob was introduced to a young nurse, Elizabeth Hunerdosse, by his sister-in-law. Bob and Liz hit it off instantly, after a going on a few dates they decided to get married. Three months after meeting on November 11, 1957, they were married.
Bob And Liz started a life together in Tillamook, having three sons, Brent, Jon and Kerry. Bob worked as a Capitan for the Tillamook City Police and later as a Deputy Sheriff for the Tillamook County Sheriff's office.
Outside of work, Bob was very active and had lots of friends. Their house was often the hub of their friends and family. They enjoyed entertaining and visiting with everyone and their home was a place everyone loved to be.
Upon retirement Bob and Liz moved to La Pine, Ore. They enjoyed being close to many families and friends in La Pine. For many years they spent the winters in Yuma Arizona, and had a great deal of fun doing that.
In 2015 Bob and Liz moved to Vancouver, Wash. to be closer to their children. Their home continued to be the place everyone gathered, and they enjoyed spending lots of time with their family.
Bob joins his wife Liz of 61 years in death. As well as his siblings John, Harold and Florence. He is survived by his sister, Pat. As well as his son’s Brent, Jon and Kerry, his six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Bob will be held at the VFW Hall in Vancouver, Wash. on Aug. 7, 2021, at 3 p.m. The address is 400 N Andresen Rd, Vancouver, Washington 98661. All who knew Bob are welcome.
