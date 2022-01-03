George Joseph Hurliman was born January 28, 1937 in Tillamook at the farmhouse on Matejeck Road in Tillamook, Oregon to Frank and Elizabeth Hurliman. George passed away surrounded by family on December 13, 2021 at his home in Tillamook Oregon. He grew up and attended school at Sacred Heart Academy.
George married Rose Marie Zogg on June 23, 1956 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They were married for 65 ½ great years. He was drafted into the Army in April of 1956 serving for two years and was honorably discharged on August 1, 1959 from the National Guard and as a reserve of the Army of the United States.
George owned and operated a dairy farm in Tillamook on Fawcett Creek, worked at Diamond Lumber and Tillamook Veneer. George had a milk route and picked up milk cans and delivered to the Cheese Factory. He owned a wood business and hauled wood to customer’s in Tillamook County getting his wood from Tillamook Veneer, Diamond Lumber and Oregon Washington Plywood in Garibaldi, Oregon. He also hauled sawdust and corn silage to dairy farmers all around Tillamook County. He drove trucks, owned and operated a rock business and operated heavy equipment in Tillamook County. George cleared land, developed Fawcett Creek and built the road on Hurliman Hill and developed it.
George was very active in the community and was a lifetime member of The Elk’s Lodge, along with being a member of the Eagle’s Lodge, Swiss Society, Model T Pig and Ford, member of the OTOBA and HBPA Racing Industry. He owned and raised many thoroughbred race horses and was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. George was only 16 when he started racing Model T’s. and was either racing or involved for the next 68 years, except for a 2 year stint in the service, when he had his brothers Francis Robert and Vince filled in racing for him. That started the Hurliman Model T Racing tradition. Then in the 1970’s Derral Braden and Charlie Hopkins introduced George to horse racing, which was the love of his life. Throughout his racing career he raised and raced many horse’s and was quite successful. He was in the horse business for almost 50 years. He won many stakes races, in 2013 he won 7 awards and trophies, twice won the TOBA Award which was quite an honor (Thoroughbred Owner Breeders Association )and was sent to Lexington Kentucky to represent Oregon. He was a Board Member of (HBPA) Horseman Benevolent Protection Association for about 9 years. The horses ran in many states of the U.S. and Canada. George and Rose traveled to many of the places the horse’s ran and made a vacation out of it, as they loved to watch their horse’s run. George was an Honorary Grand Marshall of the 2015 June Dairy Parade.
George and Rose went on several adventures together which included a 2 week trip to The Caribbean Islands, an Alaskan Cruise, and a Mediterranean Cruise. They took their Motor Home and traveled with other couples around The Baja Peninsula for a 6 week journey and made several trips to Hawaii and Mexico.
George is survived by his wife Rose Hurliman 2 son’s Rick Joseph Hurliman(Marilyn)(Shelley) and Clinton David Hurliman(Becky). Four grandchildren Christopher Hurliman(ReaAnne), Nichole McConkey(Nathan), Dustin Hurliman(Nicole), and Lesley Wilson(Chad). 10 great grandchildren, Keana, Christopher, Riley, Logan, Cameron, Eddie, Sam, Khloee , Kingston and Jaxston. One sister Lois Ann Dunsmore The Dalles Or, and one aunt Alyce Marie Esquerra,two sister in law’s, Joan Hurliman Tillamook Or and Nancy Shay Estacada Or, and numerous nieces and nephews to numerous to name all. Preceded in death by sibling’s Vincent, Francis and Robert Hurliman, and sister Rosie Calkins.
He Loved his Wife Rose, two sons (and spouses), grandchildren (and spouses), and great grandchildren dearly. He was very much a family man.( He will be missed dearly)
In Lieu of flowers, please make any contributions out to; Preferably a Cancer society or the National Kidney Foundation. Also, making a contribution to a charity of your choice is acceptable.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. All are welcome to the Elks Lodge following the service for a luncheon. Inurnment will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home
