George Gorden Baertlein was born July 6, 1932 in Tillamook, Oregon to Gorden J. Baertlein (1899-1994) and Elizabeth A. (Henry) Baertlein (1907-2003).
Growing up in Cloverdale, Oregon on a dairy farm, he was active in 4H and raised a Jersey calf to a full grown prize winning cow. He proudly represented Oregon during the milk judging Nationals held in Waterloo, Iowa his senior year of High School and excelled at football.
After graduating Cloverdale Grade School and Nestucca High School, he left the family farm to serve in the US Army. Nearing the end of his military service he married Anita Betschart with whom he had 3 children.
Known as a hard worker who loved people, his notable achievements of which he was most proud included being a fuller brush field manager, and having retired from TRIMET as a bus driver for over 25 yrs in Portland, Ore. During that time he received numerous awards and commendations for his safe driving and excellent customer service. He actually met his future wife R. Kay Olson on his bus route.
He was preceded in death by his brother James D. Baertlein. He leaves behind two brothers and a sister; John R., Joseph A. and Ann E. (Baertlein) Jefferies.
He leaves behind his wife R. Kay Baertlein. He leaves his children Robert E., Cynthia R., Bradley S., Tana M., Brent B., Judy E., Max G., and Justin M. He leaves 19 grandkids and 6 great grandkids.
A memorial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 29 at the LDS church at 333 SE Idlewood St. in Prineville, Ore. Virtual attendance via Zoom app is available. Go to https://bit.ly/2Q4FvCL for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.