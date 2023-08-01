Geoffrey Bryan Theodore McCoy

Geoffrey Bryan Theodore McCoy

Bryan was born on December 28, 1976 in Asheville, North Carolina and passed away peacefully on July 4, 2023. He loved his dog, Nugget, for many years and Nugget passed away on July 6, 2023. Bryan and Nugget traveled together all over the United States and made many friends. Bryan is survived by his father, Loye McCoy. He is also survived by his mother, Linda Ryan and his stepfather, William Ryan. He is also survived by his brother, Shawn McCoy and his wife, Rene; his sister, Theresa McCoy Huntington and husband, Rodney; his brother, John Ryan, his brother, Aron Ryan and wife, Lisa; his sister, April Ryan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Gregory Jennings. A Celebration of Life is planned at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Geoffrey McCoy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Online Poll

Which Tillamook County Fair activity are you most anticipating?

You voted:

(1) comment

ManiMoo

Bryan was & will 4ever B my dear close friend. I am grateful 2 have had him as my friend, bcuz he had shown me a part of life that I would've never experienced if not for him. He was a truly genuine friend that gave without ever expecting anything N return, which I rarely get 2 have N my life. So I would like 2 TYSM, Bry! Luv & truly miss u as I continue 2 breathe, until we meet again N the Promised Land, my friend.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Which Tillamook County Fair activity are you most anticipating?

You voted: