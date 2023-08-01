Bryan was born on December 28, 1976 in Asheville, North Carolina and passed away peacefully on July 4, 2023. He loved his dog, Nugget, for many years and Nugget passed away on July 6, 2023. Bryan and Nugget traveled together all over the United States and made many friends. Bryan is survived by his father, Loye McCoy. He is also survived by his mother, Linda Ryan and his stepfather, William Ryan. He is also survived by his brother, Shawn McCoy and his wife, Rene; his sister, Theresa McCoy Huntington and husband, Rodney; his brother, John Ryan, his brother, Aron Ryan and wife, Lisa; his sister, April Ryan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Gregory Jennings. A Celebration of Life is planned at a later date.
Geoffrey Bryan Theodore McCoy
December 28, 1976 ~ July 4, 2023
Bulletin
Bryan was & will 4ever B my dear close friend. I am grateful 2 have had him as my friend, bcuz he had shown me a part of life that I would've never experienced if not for him. He was a truly genuine friend that gave without ever expecting anything N return, which I rarely get 2 have N my life. So I would like 2 TYSM, Bry! Luv & truly miss u as I continue 2 breathe, until we meet again N the Promised Land, my friend.
