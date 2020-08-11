Genevieve Shotwell passed away July 27, 2020 at her home in Bay Center, Wa. She was born at home in the Wilson River Tollhouse April 20, 1925, the youngest of three daughters, to Sylvester and Pearl Hughey Siskey. Genevieve married J. Arnold Shotwell December 11,1948 and graduated from the University of Oregon in 1949. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, sisters Marietta Butler and June Moyer, and daughter Nancy Palmer. She is survived by her children Patricia VanOsdol (Jim), Steven (Andrea), and Sue Shotwell; grandchildren Jennifer Geisler (Chris), David Hazen (Sherry), Carolyn Love, Raymond and Thomas Shotwell, step grandchild Cassandra VanOsdol; great grandchildren Alisha and Mitchell Geisler, Julian and Benja Rabemiafura, step great grandchildren Jacob, Mathew, and Aiden Craton, and nephew Clifford Moyer. No services will be held at her request. The ashes of Genevieve and Arnold will be spread together on her beloved farm at Siskeyville, Wilson River, Tillamook, Oregon.
No funeral arrangements are made at this time.
