Gene Paul Starr was born on December 30, 1936 in Portland, Oregon to Robert and Mollie Starr and passed away on June 7, 2023 in Nehalem, Oregon.
Gene graduated from Nehalem Union High in 1956 and joined the Air Force that same year in December. While in the Air Force, Gene served as an Aircraft Maintenance Specialist. Also in 1956, he participated in the Al Kader Shriner’s Temple football event. Gene worked as a timber faller for CZ and others. He was a diver for the Sheriff’s office rescue team and a volunteer for the Manzanita Fire Department. During his life, Gene lived in Colville, Washington, Vale, Oregon, Harlen, Oregon and Nehalem, Oregon.
Some of Gene’s hobbies and favorite pastimes include hunting, fishing, wood carving, customizing fishing rods, gunsmith work and spending time with his family.
Gene was a proud member of the All-Star Players Association, the Al Kader Temple and the Nehalem Methodist Church.
Gene is survived by his children; Louis Starr, Lisa Fisher both of Nehalem, OR and Tim Hilton of Springfield, OR. His grandchildren; Samantha Jepson of Nehalem, OR and Travis White of Battleground, WA. His great-grandchildren; Shelbi, Alexandra and Myles Jepson of Nehalem, OR. His grandson-in-law; Jeremy Jepson. His great-great granddaughter; Kora Jane Niemi. His sister; Claudia Essex in Ohio. Many more loving family members.
Gene is preceded in death by his wife Jean Starr.
Memorial contributions can be made out to the Shriner’s Hospital.
