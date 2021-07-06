Gary Kominoth

Gary was born Jan. 17, 1953 to Gerald and Nadine Kominoth in Tillamook, Ore. He passed away June 5, 2021 at the age of 68. He was survived by his Brother Rick Kominoth (Tammy), Sister's Debi Hartford (Ray) & Tammy Wilks (David) Nephew's: Jared Hartford, Dave Wilks Jr, Jason Hartford, Justin Hartford & Logan Wilks. Nieces: Lindsey Thompson, Ashley Arthur & Brittany McDaniel. Cousins and close friends as well. He is missed by all! RIP We love you!

 A celebration of life will be held at the Elk's Campground in Tillamook the weekend of July 9 and 10 with a Potluck Saturday, July 10, at 1 p.m. Camping is available Friday & Saturday. Any questions please call 503-801-7683

