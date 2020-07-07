Celebration of Life gathering for Gary Oldenkamp, 73, of Bay City, 1 p.m., Saturday, July 18, at the Kilchis Grange, 5995 Alderbrook Rd. Masks and social distancing appreciated. Bring food and stories.
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Online Poll
More Featured Stories
Trending Today
Articles
- Tillamook County confirmed COVID-19 case count at 15
- Fatal Crash on Hwy 101 - Tillamook County
- DMV completes successful system replacement, begins offering Real ID
- Rockaway Beach Police respond to graffiti on cedar tree in Nature Preserve
- County discusses mask-wearing in courthouse, public indoor spaces
- Fire season officially starts
- Letter: Destroying history
- Letter: Get the facts, but get all of them
- Oceanside, Cape Meares featured in study on drinking water quality
- Manzanita names Citizen of the Year
Commented
- Are you comfortable with the pandemic "phase" our county is currently operating under for restrictions? (3)
- Seventh confirmed COVID-19 case in Tillamook County, county discusses masks (2)
- Letter: Am I the only one overwhelmed? (1)
- COVID-19 testing in Tillamook County (1)
- Manzanita Mayor Mike Scott announces candidacy for third term (1)
- Two new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Tillamook County (1)
- Land conservancy awarded $2.1M to help create Rainforest Reserve (1)
- Tillamook County Leadership discusses governor’s opt-in face mask guidance (1)
- Guest column: Express your concerns with pesticides spraying near watersheds, towns (1)
- City manager, public works director resigns from Bay City (1)
For many years, the Friends of Netarts Bay Watershed, Estuary, Beach, and Sea (WEBS) has sponsored educational progra… Read more
Featured Classified Ads
Trending Today
Articles
- Tillamook County confirmed COVID-19 case count at 15
- Fatal Crash on Hwy 101 - Tillamook County
- DMV completes successful system replacement, begins offering Real ID
- Rockaway Beach Police respond to graffiti on cedar tree in Nature Preserve
- County discusses mask-wearing in courthouse, public indoor spaces
- Fire season officially starts
- Letter: Destroying history
- Letter: Get the facts, but get all of them
- Oceanside, Cape Meares featured in study on drinking water quality
- Manzanita names Citizen of the Year
Commented
- Are you comfortable with the pandemic "phase" our county is currently operating under for restrictions? (3)
- Seventh confirmed COVID-19 case in Tillamook County, county discusses masks (2)
- Letter: Am I the only one overwhelmed? (1)
- COVID-19 testing in Tillamook County (1)
- Manzanita Mayor Mike Scott announces candidacy for third term (1)
- Two new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Tillamook County (1)
- Land conservancy awarded $2.1M to help create Rainforest Reserve (1)
- Tillamook County Leadership discusses governor’s opt-in face mask guidance (1)
- Guest column: Express your concerns with pesticides spraying near watersheds, towns (1)
- City manager, public works director resigns from Bay City (1)
Trending Today
Articles
- Tillamook County confirmed COVID-19 case count at 15
- Fatal Crash on Hwy 101 - Tillamook County
- DMV completes successful system replacement, begins offering Real ID
- Rockaway Beach Police respond to graffiti on cedar tree in Nature Preserve
- County discusses mask-wearing in courthouse, public indoor spaces
- Fire season officially starts
- Letter: Destroying history
- Letter: Get the facts, but get all of them
- Oceanside, Cape Meares featured in study on drinking water quality
- Manzanita names Citizen of the Year
Commented
- Are you comfortable with the pandemic "phase" our county is currently operating under for restrictions? (3)
- Seventh confirmed COVID-19 case in Tillamook County, county discusses masks (2)
- Letter: Am I the only one overwhelmed? (1)
- COVID-19 testing in Tillamook County (1)
- Manzanita Mayor Mike Scott announces candidacy for third term (1)
- Two new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Tillamook County (1)
- Land conservancy awarded $2.1M to help create Rainforest Reserve (1)
- Tillamook County Leadership discusses governor’s opt-in face mask guidance (1)
- Guest column: Express your concerns with pesticides spraying near watersheds, towns (1)
- City manager, public works director resigns from Bay City (1)
Bulletin
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Bulletin
Sixteen teams in two divisions hit the fairways of Alderbrook Golf Course last week for the second week of league matches. Read more
exclusive
Sixteen teams in two divisions hit the fairways of Alderbrook Golf Course last week for the second week of league matches. Read more
Elyse passed away peacefully at OHSU June 25, 2020 at the age of 28 after prolonged medical problems. COVID 19 was not a cause. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.