Celebration of Life gathering for Gary Oldenkamp, 73, of Bay City, 1 p.m., Saturday, July 18, at the Kilchis Grange, 5995 Alderbrook Rd. Masks and social distancing appreciated. Bring food and stories.
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Online Poll
More Featured Stories
Trending Today
Articles
- Social Distancing: State agencies checking for violations
- Tillamook County discusses inclusion
- County at 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Governor Brown announces new requirements for face coverings
- Fatal Crash on Hwy 101 - Tillamook County
- COVID-19 Update: Health officials stress we need to limit our gatherings
- Letter: Community leadership supports domestic terrorism wing BLM
- OSU Extension, Tillamook YMCA partner for essentials drive
- Fish and Wildlife Commission adopts a Climate and Ocean Change Policy
- Bay City Planning Commission seeks to fill vacancies
Commented
- Manzanita Mayor Mike Scott addresses commentary by Randy Kugler (2)
- Seventh confirmed COVID-19 case in Tillamook County, county discusses masks (2)
- Letter: Am I the only one overwhelmed? (1)
- COVID-19 testing in Tillamook County (1)
- Manzanita Mayor Mike Scott announces candidacy for third term (1)
- Two new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Tillamook County (1)
- Land conservancy awarded $2.1M to help create Rainforest Reserve (1)
- Tillamook County Leadership discusses governor’s opt-in face mask guidance (1)
- Tillamook Country Smoker confirms COVID-19 case (1)
- Guest column: Express your concerns with pesticides spraying near watersheds, towns (1)
Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for Spring term 2020 have been announced by Oregon State Un… Read more
Featured Classified Ads
Trending Today
Articles
- Social Distancing: State agencies checking for violations
- Tillamook County discusses inclusion
- County at 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Governor Brown announces new requirements for face coverings
- Fatal Crash on Hwy 101 - Tillamook County
- COVID-19 Update: Health officials stress we need to limit our gatherings
- Letter: Community leadership supports domestic terrorism wing BLM
- OSU Extension, Tillamook YMCA partner for essentials drive
- Fish and Wildlife Commission adopts a Climate and Ocean Change Policy
- Bay City Planning Commission seeks to fill vacancies
Commented
- Manzanita Mayor Mike Scott addresses commentary by Randy Kugler (2)
- Seventh confirmed COVID-19 case in Tillamook County, county discusses masks (2)
- Letter: Am I the only one overwhelmed? (1)
- COVID-19 testing in Tillamook County (1)
- Manzanita Mayor Mike Scott announces candidacy for third term (1)
- Two new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Tillamook County (1)
- Land conservancy awarded $2.1M to help create Rainforest Reserve (1)
- Tillamook County Leadership discusses governor’s opt-in face mask guidance (1)
- Tillamook Country Smoker confirms COVID-19 case (1)
- Guest column: Express your concerns with pesticides spraying near watersheds, towns (1)
Trending Today
Articles
- Social Distancing: State agencies checking for violations
- Tillamook County discusses inclusion
- County at 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Governor Brown announces new requirements for face coverings
- Fatal Crash on Hwy 101 - Tillamook County
- COVID-19 Update: Health officials stress we need to limit our gatherings
- Letter: Community leadership supports domestic terrorism wing BLM
- OSU Extension, Tillamook YMCA partner for essentials drive
- Fish and Wildlife Commission adopts a Climate and Ocean Change Policy
- Bay City Planning Commission seeks to fill vacancies
Commented
- Manzanita Mayor Mike Scott addresses commentary by Randy Kugler (2)
- Seventh confirmed COVID-19 case in Tillamook County, county discusses masks (2)
- Letter: Am I the only one overwhelmed? (1)
- COVID-19 testing in Tillamook County (1)
- Manzanita Mayor Mike Scott announces candidacy for third term (1)
- Two new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Tillamook County (1)
- Land conservancy awarded $2.1M to help create Rainforest Reserve (1)
- Tillamook County Leadership discusses governor’s opt-in face mask guidance (1)
- Tillamook Country Smoker confirms COVID-19 case (1)
- Guest column: Express your concerns with pesticides spraying near watersheds, towns (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Alderbrook Mens Club league is in it’s third week, and the standings are starting to take shape with the Kenworth team playing in the Sout… Read more
The Alderbrook Mens Club league is in it’s third week, and the standings are starting to take shape with the Kenworth team playing in the Sout… Read more
Matthew Paul Elinsky was born Jan. 10, 1967 to John and Patricia Elinsky in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and passed away July 8, 2020. Matthew liv… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.