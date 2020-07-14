Celebration of Life gathering for Gary Oldenkamp, 73, of Bay City, 1 p.m., Saturday, July 18, at the Kilchis Grange, 5995 Alderbrook Rd. Masks and social distancing appreciated. Bring food and stories.

