Gary David Fessler, 74, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Gary was born Feb. 13, 1946 in Portland, Ore. to Harold Fessler and Ida Fessler (Doering).
Gary is survived by his wife of 45 years Cassie Fay Fessler (Partridge), his sister Donna Hall (Fessler) of Decatur, Ga., his two boys, Marc Fessler of Lebanon, and Wallace Fessler of Portland, and his four grandchildren.
Gary was raised on the Oregon coast, residing in Rockaway from 1948 to 1964, graduating from Neah-Kah-Nie High School in 1964.
Gary served in the 3rd Armored Division of the United States Army from 1965 to 1968, before returning to Oregon to study at Mount Hood Community College in Portland.
On June 21, 1975 Gary married the love of his life, Cassie Fay Partridge, in Salem, Ore. Together they raised two boys, Marc, and Wally in Dundee OR.
After retiring from his landscaping business, Gary and Cassie spent two decades touring the northwest.
Gary was loved, and will be missed by all who knew him.¬
Remembrances can be made in the form of donation to: Linn Benton Food Share, Oregon Public Broadcasting, or SafeHaven Humane Society.
Cremation and placement in Willamette National Cemetery, Portland
