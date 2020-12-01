Garey Russell Mark, 85, passed away at his home, surrounded by family, in Coos Bay, Ore. on Nov. 15, 2020.
Garey was born on Oct. 4, 1935 in Garden Grove, Calif. to Russell and Lorine “Doodle” Mark. Their family soon moved to Grants Pass, Oregon to open Quality Feed and Farm Supply Store on Redwood Avenue and later, a second store in downtown Grants Pass. Garey attended local schools and graduated from Grants Pass High School in 1953. He was a tremendous athlete and played football and basketball for the Cavemen. He continued his athletic career at the college level in Santa Ana, California. He also completed coursework at the University of Oregon. He married his high school sweetheart Kathleen McGregor in 1956. In 1965, Garey returned to college to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Social Studies and in 1967, a Master of Science in Secondary Education from Southern Oregon College, now Southern Oregon University. He obtained a Standard Principal and Superintendent Certification from the University of Oregon in 1981. Garey had a lifelong career in education as a coach, teacher, counselor, vice principal, principal and superintendent. His career path began in Grants Pass area schools then expanded throughout Oregon to Prospect, Neah-Kah-Nie, and North Salem. Those who knew him in these capacities speak of his fairness, kindness and dedication to students, staff, administrators and the community as a whole.
Garey served on numerous boards and commissions in the Oregon coastal communities of Tillamook, Nehalem and Rockaway as well as at Southern Oregon University in Ashland. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Elks B.P.O.E. He was affiliated with the American Association of School Administrators, the Confederation of Oregon School Administrators, a charter member of the Oregon Association of School Executives and Phi Delta Kappa. He was a lifetime member of the Southern Oregon University Alumni Association. He authored numerous publications and papers and in 2004, wrote a book about his childhood adventures entitled, The Lantern, Stories and Tales of the 1940’s-A Boy and His Grandpa in Southern Oregon.
Garey had many interests in his retirement years including spending time with family and friends, hiking and enjoying nature, and restoring old homes, antiques, tools and toys. He loved reading, particularly books about American history, local and pioneer history and studying religion with his friend David Boykin. He also enjoyed watching collegiate sports.
He will be remembered for his resolute dedication to education for all, commitment to learning throughout life, strong family ties and the creation of loyalty and legacy amongst his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Kathleen, daughters Bonnie Matheny (Darin) and Melissa Thomas (Steve), grandchildren Scott Lewis (Lauren), Lindsay Allen (Jeff), Leah Moser (Rief Aliah), MacKenzie Mark-Moser, Kandice Abrahamson (Fellipe Alves), Kendra Moser (Michael Thomas) Dana Abrahamson (Andy Reynolds), James Thomas (Alyson), Jessica Thomas, Alexandria Schulke, Julia Matheny, Victoria Harmon, Olivia Matheny and great grandchildren Avageline Allen, Loden Aliah and Adler Aliah. He was preceded in death by his daughter Amy Lynn Mark. He will be fondly remembered by his many friends and relatives including his sister-in-laws, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to Thomas Boynton and the Coos Bay Chapel for their support during this time of loss.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the foundations of the Neah-Kah-Nie School District, Three Rivers School District or Grants Pass School District 7.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date at Sunset Bay State Park.
