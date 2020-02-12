In loving memory: Gail Ann Finnell, 71, of Tillamook Oregon passed away Jan. 12, after a short battle of lung and brain cancer. She proceeds her late husband Jack D. Finnell Jr. They were married June 18, 1979 in Lincoln City, Oregon.
Born Sept. 18, 1948 in Wasco, California, she was of the daughter of the late Arthur and Betty Jo Preston. She is survived by three brothers: Michael and Vicky Lunsford of Paradise, California; Gary and Candi Preston; and Wes and Dru Preston of Tillamook, Oregon.
Surviving children: Michele Wayne and Andrew O’Connor, Daniel Wayne and Shirley Mularky, and Steve Gunter Jr. She had 14 grandchildren: Jessica, Jennifer, Jake, Jeff, Sunday, Devin, Heather, Amy, Aliester, Kaylynn, Kristopher, Katrina, Nathan and Natasha and 16 great grandchildren.
Gail loved good food, baking, good music, concerts, and solving the world’s problems with her good friends. She worked for Sears and Roebuck, Thriftway, Raymond Wyss Properties and Wheeler Dealer in sales.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Feb. 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alderbrook Grange Hall, located 5995 Alderbrook Road, Tillamook for good food, good music and great friends and family.
