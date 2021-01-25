Fritz William Marti, son to Henry and Martha Marti, was born on April 15, 1929 in Nehalem, Ore. He was the youngest child in the family. His older siblings included Frieda, Albertina, Hank, and Katherine. He attended Nehalem High School completing the 9th grade. He then left school so that he could help out on the family farm when his brother Hank was deployed into World War II.
Fritz was married to Ida Jean on April 4, 1962 in Nehalem, Ore. Together they raised four children, Michael Jon, Lori Jean, Matthew Fritz, and Danni Lynn on the family farm. They were wonderful parents who instilled the value of hard work into their children. Fritz worked on the family farm from the time he could walk well into the golden years of his life. In 1990, his son Matthew took over the family farm, but Fritz remained as involved as possible. In recent years, Fritz could frequently be found spreading “liquid” in the fields, helping make silage, and running errands in Tillamook. He was a very hard-worker and enjoyed keeping himself busy. When he was not on the farm, he would spend his time calling friends and family on the phone or watching wrestling. In fact, wrestling was one of the only things that would cause him to cut a phone call short. Sunsets were another favorite activity of his and he often watched them from the recliner in his front room. He was very popular with the hummingbirds who visited his house daily year-round. During the spring and summer months, Fritz spent time planting and tending to his garden with his dear friend, Chrissy. Fritz was known for his memory of past events and loved to share his endless funny stories and experiences from his life. He was a genuinely curious man who tried to understand the why and how of things.
Fritz was a friend to all that he came to know. Fritz passed away peacefully on the night of January 15th, 2021 surrounded by his family. The weeks prior to his passing were filled with laughter, stories, and visits from all the many friends and family that loved him deeply. Fritz is survived by his beloved dog, Lola; his four children and their partners, Michael and wife Jayne, Lori and partner Darryl, Matthew and wife Joan, Danni and husband Jim; his five grandchildren, Jade and her husband Aaron, Jacob, Emilie, Connor, and Veronica. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings, daughter-in-law Katy Okuma White, and wife Ida Jean Marti. A Celebration of Life for Fritz will be held over the summer. The date has not yet been determined.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Fritz’s honor to The Pixie Project where he rescued his beloved dog, Lola. 510 NE MLK Blvd., Portland, OR, 97232.
