Frederic James McInerney was born July 21, 1949 to Mathou and Larry McInerney in Tillamook, Ore. and passed away May 4, 2021 in Netarts, Ore. Fred grew up in Tillamook and graduated from Tillamook High School in 1967, then went on to the University of Oregon. After two years in Eugene, Fred came back home and worked at LP lumber mill on the green chain. He also spent time logging for George Churchill as well. Fred eventually went to work for TCCA and worked there until his retirement in 2016.
Fred was an avid car racing fan and took many trips to watch the races in person, including Riverside Racetrack, Talladega and Daytona.
Fred was a woodsman. He loved being out in nature, picking mushrooms, watching birds and combing the beach.
Fred was well liked and possessed a funny yet dry sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Fred is survived by his mother Mathou, his brothers Richard and Philip; all of Tillamook, and sister Colette of Tacoma, nephews Adam (New York), Andrew (Bellingham) and brother in-law James of the Dalles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.