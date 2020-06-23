Freddy Vermilyea was born Jan. 16, 2004 in Tillamook, Oregon to Frederick and Brandy (Balkum) Vermilyea and passed away June 14, 2020 at the age of 16.
Freddy was a sophomore at Tillamook High School. He lived most of his life in Tillamook and Waldport, OR. Freddy loved gaming on his PS4 and photography.
Freddy is survived by his parents Frederick Vermilyea and Brandy Balkum of Tillamook. His siblings, Sadie Vermilyea, Lexi Wilson and Shawn Hartwick all of Tillamook, OR.
His grandparents, Frederick and Sharon Vermilyea of Tillamook, Bill Johnson of Wheeler, OR and Julie Duncan of Montana.
Freddy is also survived by his step mother Crystal Wilson, his aunt Samantha Vermilyea and great aunt Sherry Johnson.
Many extended family members.
A private family inurnment will be held at Bay City IOOF Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Doernbeckers Childrens Hospital or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
A potluck celebration of life will be held for Frederick William Vermilyea on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1 PM at the Alderbrook Hall in Tillamook.
