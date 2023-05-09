Funeral services were held for Freddy “Joe” Raber on Friday, May 5 th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was laid to rest at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens. Joe was born April 18, 1953 to Bobby and Geneva (Goodnight) Raber and passed away April 30, 2023 in Cloverdale, Oregon at the age of 70. Joe attended Roosevelt High School in Fresno, CA. He honorably served in the US Navy during Vietnam mostly in the Phillipines. He married Pamela D. Henley on August 23, 1975 in Fresno, CA. Joe worked as a Federal and State Building Inspector until he retired and later moved to Cloverdale where he could enjoy hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends at his BBQ’s. Joe is survived by his wife Pamela, 3 sons Joseph (Beth) Raber, Jeremy (Emilee) Raber and John (Angela) Raber. 1 daughter Janna (Earl) Stevens-Raber. 1 brother Randy (Karry) Raber and 1 sister Janice (Gene) Franklin. 10 grandchildren, Mikayla Smith, Ashley Raber, Callie, Carly and Nathaniel Raber, Atsidii, Atsa, Nizhoni, Kinyaa’aanii and E.J Stevens. 2 great grandchildren, Anna Smith and Elena Godinez. Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home, Tillamook.
