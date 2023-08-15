Fred Karnes died on August 3, 2023. He lived a full life of almost 77 years helping people. After retiring as a full-time family therapist, he continued to support individuals and families in need. He and his wife built their home in the woods and comfortably lived “off grid” until his untimely death. He is survived by his wife, Julie Fontanilla, brother, Robin Karnes (Elaine), and Ohana sisters, Lorna Gantenbein and Darleen Fontanilla; uncle, Steven Manaday (Nette); nephew, Christopher Reibel (Kate); niece, Julie Gantenbein (Russell Findley) and their two children, Oliver Grant and Cecily Rose; and Dawn Soles. His parents, Fred and Gloria Karnes, sister, Cathy Kopp (Steve), and Ohana family members, Rosalia and Roperto Fontanilla, Ruby Reibel, and Richard Gantenbein, preceded him in death. Grateful for his connections with friends and strangers, Fred had a big, generous heart, a passion for justice and truth, and a fun-loving spirit. He will be missed by many.
