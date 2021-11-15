Frank Salvo, 60, of Tillamook, Ore. passed away suddenly on Oct. 16, 2021 at his home in Garibaldi, Ore.
Frank was born Dec. 22, 1960 in Ogden, Utah to the late Paul and Betty Salvo. He was the fourth of six children. Preceded in death by his father Paul, mother Betty, brother Mike and brother John survived by his siblings Bruce, Patrick and Lisa.
Frank met his wife Sheila after relocating to Arizona in 1989. They met at work and quickly fell in love and soon were married on April 7, 1991 in a beautiful ceremony on top of Thumb Butte Mountain in Prescott, Arizona. Included in this ceremony were Sheila‘s daughters Desiree Duguay and Renee Duguay. Frank was so very proud of his new ready-made family and was a wonderful addition that brought much love and security into their lives.
A little over three years later, the family was blessed with the addition of a beautiful baby girl Katelyn and two years later another blessing of a beautiful baby son Joseph.
Frank made a career of over more than 36 years in produce. 16 of those years were spent in Idaho as a produce manager where he excelled greatly. He decided to step down from Management to pursue his dream of relocating to the beautiful Oregon coast, spending the last eight years of his career working at Fred Meyer in Tillamook, forming close connections with his fellow employees as well as many customers. Always eager with a listening ear, a caring heart along with a deep commitment to be of service to anyone in need. He will be missed by so many that were touched by his life and his service.
Frank struggled throughout his life to overcome abuses suffered in childhood. Unfortunately stigma, along with other issues inhibited him from accessing mental health services available to him. The family wishes that he would have reached out to Crisis support provided by Tillamook Family Counseling 503-842-8201 or National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255 to help him through his critical period of overwhelming distress.
Frank enjoyed spending time with family, music (especially Pearl Jam) cooking, hiking, photography, walking on the beach, spending time outdoors, gardening, woodworking and sports.
Frank is survived by his wife Sheila Salvo. Daughter, Katelyn Salvo. Son, Joseph Salvo. Jason and Desiree Rather. Son-in-law and Daughter. Lacey and Logan Rather, granddaughter and grandson. Daughter, Renee Duguay and grandson Caiden Duguay Starr.
In Lieu of flowers the family is suggesting making a donation to any suicide prevention organization or favorite charity of your choice, as a way to honor and focus on the beauty of his life and dedication to the service of others.
Spiritual services will be held at Oceanside Chapel in Oceanside, Ore. at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov, 20, 2021, followed by a Celebration of Life ceremony to include a buffet beginning at 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Oceanside Community Center in Oceanside, Ore. The family would like to welcome anyone that knew and cared for Frank to join in either or both services celebrating his life.
Hold on to the thread
The currents will shift
Glide me towards you
Know something's left
And we're all allowed
to dream of the next
Oh the next... time we touch..........
You don't have to stray
Two oceans away
Waves roll in my thoughts
Hold tight the ring...
The sea will rise...
Please stand by the shore...
I will be...
I will be...
There once more.........
Lyrics from Oceans by Pearl Jam
