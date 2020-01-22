Frank Edwin Dentel, 73, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Frank was born Sept. 4, 1946, in Tillamook, Oregon, to Richard and Vivian Dentel. He received his degree from Oregon State University, and work in the Group Insurance industry most of his career. Frank married his late wife, Christine, in 2004. Christine preceded Frank in death in 2013. Frank loved playing tennis, traveling, and watching sports. He had a sharp wit and a zest for life that we will always remember and will miss. He is survived by his children, Patty and Jody, and extended family.
Frank was laid to rest with his parents and wife Christine at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens in Tillamook, Oregon.
